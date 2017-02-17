Arrest made in Macon County shooting

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An Antioch man was arrested Thursday in relation to a Feb. 11 shooting in Macon County that left two people dead.

At the request of District Attorney Tommy Thompson, TBI Special Agents joined the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the shooting. James Turner, 44, of Macon County, and Alisha Mondoni, 32, of Hartsville, were both found in a vehicle at 5100 New Harmony Road in Macon County by a neighbor, who called 911.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that led them to Rodney Garrett, 29, and Keithandre Murray, 22, as the individuals responsible for the deaths of Turner and Mondoni.

On Thursday, Garrett was arrested in Nashville. He was transported to Macon County and booked into the Macon County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder. He was being held without bond and as of Friday morning no court date had been set.

The TBI is also looking for Murray, who was added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list on Thursday evening. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Murray is described as a 22-year-old African-American man, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, along with tattoos on his right arm, wrist and chest. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to Murray’s arrest.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.