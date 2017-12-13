Belcher, church members ordered to have no contact

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Trousdale County commissioner was ordered to have no contact with members of her former church during a court appearance Friday.

Kendra Belcher, 48, who represents the Tenth District, appeared in General Sessions Court before Judge Kenny Linville to face charges of harassment that were filed in October.

According to court records, Linville ordered Belcher to have no contact with the pastor and four members of Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The case was continued until June 8, 2018. Charges are expected to be dropped at that time as long as the no-contact order is followed.

At the time of her arrest, Belcher told The Vidette she had left the church over disagreements with the way the church was run. She was accused of sending text messages to the pastor and four others that “caused the whole church to be alarmed, and to fear physical harm as well as harm to the church building,” according to the arrest affidavit.

“I am very pleased with the outcome of this situation, and I’m glad I can put it all behind me,” Belcher told The Vidette.

The Vidette attempted to contact members of the church but had not heard back at press time.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.