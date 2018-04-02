CoreCivic employee charged with having sex with inmate

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An administrative clerk at the CoreCivic-owned Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was arrested last week and charged with having sex with an inmate.

Crystal Rose Graves, 33, of Lafayette, was booked in at the Trousdale County Jail last Wednesday on a charge of having sexual relations with an inmate. She was released on $5,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Vidette, Graves admitted to Tennessee Department of Corrections agent Nathan Miller she had “sexual contact” with an inmate on three different occasions.

The affidavit said Graves admitted to having sexual intercourse with the inmate on two occasions, once in February and another in March. On a third occasion, Graves allegedly admitted she and the inmate “fondled each other.”

CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist issued a statement on behalf of the prison.

“CoreCivic is committed to the safety and well being of every inmate in our care, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse and misconduct. We have in place an aggressive effort to prevent, detect and respond to all allegations of this nature,” Gilchrist said in the statement.

“When we became aware of this incident, we reported it immediately to local law enforcement and notified TDOC’s OIC. In addition, the employee in question has been terminated. While we cannot provide further detail during the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we are cooperating fully with their efforts.”

Graves is scheduled to appear April 27 at 9 a.m. in General Sessions Court.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.