County commissioner denies harassment charge

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Trousdale County commissioner is denying charges that she harassed members of her former church.

Kendra Belcher, 48, who represents the Tenth District on the County Commission, was arrested Monday evening and charged with harassment.

According to the arrest affidavit, Belcher is accused of sending text messages to the pastor of Zion Missionary Baptist Church and four other members, which “caused the whole church to be alarmed, and to fear physical harm as well as harm to the church building.”

Belcher told The Vidette she had recently left the church over disagreements with how the church was being run. While she acknowledged sending text messages to church members, she adamantly denied threatening anyone.

“I haven’t hurt anyone, nor did I threaten anyone,” Belcher said when contacted by The Vidette. “I’m not the person that… pastor made me out to be.”

The Vidette attempted to contact the pastor, Bro. Terry Ray, but calls were not returned.

Belcher offered her resignation from the County Commission on Thursday but later opted against stepping down.

Belcher was released on $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in General Sessions court on Dec. 8.

