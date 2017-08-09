County commissioner faces assault charge

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A member of the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission is facing a domestic assault charge after an incident last week.

Michael Satterfield, 49, was arrested on Friday, July 28 at Jim Satterfield Stadium by Trousdale County Sheriff’s deputies.

Satterfield, who represents the Ninth District, allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation with his estranged wife while both were attending a Trousdale County High School football scrimmage, according to a copy of the arrest affidavit obtained by The Vidette.

The complaint further states that the wife attempted to walk away but was followed by Satterfield, who was said to have grabbed both her arms. The wife slapped Satterfield’s hat off his head, at which he allegedly “grabbed (her) by the neck and pushed her away.”

An off-duty deputy also witnessed the incident, according to the affidavit.

Satterfield was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on one charge of domestic assault and was released on $1,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Friday, Aug. 11.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.