Five indicted in escape from Macon County jail

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

A Trousdale County man is one of five people indicted by a Macon County grand jury in connection with last month’s escape of three inmates from the county jail.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, on Nov. 8, agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation joined investigators with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force in investigating the escape of Dylan Ferguson, Matthew White and Jeffery Strong from the Macon County Jail. On Nov. 9, Ferguson surrendered to officers and was taken into custody in Trousdale County. That same day, agents developed information that led to the arrest of Matthew White’s wife, Sky White, who had active warrants out of Macon County, at a hotel in Bowling Green, Ky. Matthew White was also taken into custody in Bowling Green on the night of Nov. 9.

The final fugitive, Jeffery Strong, was arrested the night of Nov. 10 in Macon County. The investigation further revealed that Tabitha Swaffer was responsible for serving as an accessory to Sky and Matthew White after the escape.

On Dec. 4, the Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging all five individuals with counts related to the November escape:

Dylan Cecil Ferguson, 21, One count Felony Escape, one count Theft of Property, one count Vandalism.

Matthew Allen White, 29, One count Felony Escape, one count Theft of Property, one count Vandalism.

Jeffery Dewayne Strong, 32, One count Felony Escape, one count Theft of Property, one count Vandalism.

Sky Lynn White, 30, One count Accessory After the Fact.

Tabitha Ellen Swaffer, 38, One count Accessory After the Fact.

Ferguson is currently being held in Riverbend Maximum Security Prison; the other four at press time were in custody in the Macon County Jail.