Guard stabbed at Trousdale Turner prison

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A correctional officer at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was assaulted Wednesday afternoon by an inmate, according to prison officials.

CoreCivic spokesman Jonathan Burns released the following statement:

“There was an inmate on correctional officer assault on the afternoon of September 6 at Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility.

The correctional officer is stable and being treated at an outside medical facility. The facility is on lockdown.

We are fully cooperating with our government partner and the incident is being investigated.”

Trousdale EMS Director Matt Batey told The Vidette that the officer was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt Medical Center with multiple stab wounds that were believed not to be life threatening.

No further information was available.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.