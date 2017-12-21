Hartsville girl reportedly shot in Fann’s Market robbery

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville girl is said to be recovering after being shot Wednesday evening in an armed robbery while at work.

Officials with the Gallatin Police Department and Sumner County Sheriff’s Department said the robbery took place at Fann’s Market on Highway 25 in Castalian Springs.

Facebook reports and family members identified the victim as Victoria Crook, 18, a 2017 graduate of Trousdale County High School. The injuries were said to be non-life-threatening, and were described in one report as gunshot wounds to the elbow and leg along with a grazing wound in the midsection.

One suspect was reportedly in custody and one other, described as a Hispanic male in some reports, was being sought by law enforcement. Other reports said two suspects were being sought. The suspect or suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.