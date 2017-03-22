Hartsville hit by fake IRS calls

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Multiple instances of fake IRS calls have come in over the last few days, according to social media reports.

According to IRS.gov, scammers make unsolicited calls claiming to be IRS officials and demand that the victim pay a bogus tax bill. They con the victim into sending cash, usually through a prepaid debit card or wire transfer. They may also leave “urgent” callback requests through phone or email.

They may even threaten to arrest, deport or revoke the drivers license of their victim if they don’t get the money.

Scammers also can alter caller ID numbers to make it look like the IRS or another agency is calling. The callers use IRS titles and fake badge numbers to appear legitimate. They may use an intended victim’s name, address and other personal information to make the call sound official.

Courtesy of the IRS, here are five things the scammers often do but the IRS will not. Any one of these five things is a scam. The IRS will never:

Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.

Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS and asking for money, here’s what you should do:

If you don’t owe taxes, or have no reason to think that you do:

Do not give out any information. Hang up immediately.

Contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to report the call at 1-800-366-4484.

If you know you owe, or think you may owe tax:

Call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040. IRS workers can help you.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports