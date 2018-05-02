Hartsville man charged with assaulting deputies in Macon County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting two sheriff’s deputies in Macon County last month.

Jerry Ryan Clift, 29, is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, aggravated assault on a police officer, criminal impersonation, filing a fal se report, criminal trespassing, evading arrest, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, violation of bond conditions and failure to appear.

According to police reports, Clift was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over around 1 a.m. on Sunday, April 8, neat the Kentucky state line. Deputies reportedly asked Clift to identify himself, and Clift allegedly gave a false name of Joshua Scruggs.

The report says deputies checked with dispatch, which advised there was no record of anyone with that name. Clift reportedly confirmed his real name to deputies, who advised him he had a warrant for his arrest and attempted to take him into custody.

The report states that Clift began to fight both deputies, striking them each in the face with a closed fist and grabbing one deputy’s throat.

Clift allegedly attempted to flee through a nearby field while screaming. He was taken into custody and transported to the Macon County Justice Center.

Bond was set at $22,500 and a General Session Court date of May 9 was set for Clift.

