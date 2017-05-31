Inmate accused of stabbing guard at Trousdale prison

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

An inmate at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing a guard on May 15.

According to an incident report obtained from the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Dantwan Leslie Crump, 26, allegedly assaulted a guard from behind and stabbed him in the upper left shoulder with a homemade weapon. The report says the stabbing occurred after the guard used OC spray on another inmate, identified as Brian Roberson.

The Macon County Chronicle identified the guard as Lt. Dennison Joe and reported that Crump admitted that he had assaulted Lt. Joe because Lt. Joe had “sprayed (with OC) his homie and he had to jump in.”

Officials with the District Attorney’s office told The Vidette that the guard’s injuries were minor, requiring only stitches, and that he had returned to work the next day.

According to TDOC records, Crump has since been transferred to a prison in Morgan County. He was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on $1 million bond and then returned to TDOC custody. He is set to appear in court on June 9.

Additionally, a Springfield woman was charged on May 21 with attempting to introduce contraband into the prison.

According to an affidavit of complaint obtained by The Vidette, Shana Renee Moran, 45, was visiting her boyfriend, identified as Jeffrey Stewart, at the prison when a guard allegedly witnessed Stewart pull a black package from a pile of snacks she had placed on an empty table.

After a search of the inmate, the package was allegedly found to contain 56 grams of marijuana, 16.3 grams of cocaine and tobacco. Moran’s vehicle was also searched and allegedly found to contain four pills of gabapentin, which is commonly used to treat epilepsy and neuropathic pain.

Moran was arrested by Trousdale County sheriff’s deputies and booked on charges of introducing/possessing contraband in a penal institution, two counts of possession of drugs and a count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug. As of Monday morning, she remained in the Trousdale County Jail on $45,000 bond and is set to appear in court on June 23.

