Jury convicts Hartsville man of assault

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville man was convicted last week of misdemeanor assault after a multi-day trial in a case dating back to 2016.

Jerry Alan Thigpen, 53, of Hartsville, was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of the charge of assault and faces up to 11 months, 29 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

The incident occurred during a meeting of Trousdale County’s Board of Equalization on June 6, 2016. During the trial, testimony was presented that Mr. Thigpen arrived to the meeting with a video camera and was told by Property Assessor Dewayne Byrd that recording the meeting was not allowed.

Testimony was presented that Byrd attempted to take the camera from Thigpen, who proceeded to punch and kick Byrd. Deputies removed Thigpen from the meeting room, but he was later invited to return, according to testimony. The Board of Equalization obtained an opinion the next day from then-county attorney Betty Lou Taylor that recording a public meeting was permissible.

Assistant District Attorney Jack Bare, who prosecuted the case, said in closing arguments that Thigpen went to the meeting looking to pick a fight, citing statements made by the defendant, including “…the son of a bitch put his hands all over my camera and he got some…”

“He showed up to pick a fight and that’s exactly what he did,” Bare told the jury.

Public defender Kelly Skeen argued that Thigpen was defending his property and claimed that Byrd was the aggressor.

Judge Brody Kane set a sentencing date of June 18.

