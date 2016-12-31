Local man taken to Vanderbilt after shooting

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Trousdale County man was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a shooting Friday evening.

Sheriff Ray Russell told The Vidette that victim, who was not identified, was shot around 7 p.m. Friday outside his home on Elmer Dalton Road. According to Russell, the victim was outside when a car pulled up, at which time the car’s occupant fired a gun at the victim before speeding away.

The victim was reportedly hit once in the abdomen and attempted to drive himself to the hospital before calling 911. EMS responded and the victim was later taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt. His condition was unknown at the present time.

Russell said the victim identified the vehicle as a small black car, but that no other information was available at present about the shooter or the shooter’s car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department at 615-374-3994.

