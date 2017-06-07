Local woman charged with smuggling drugs into prison

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A Hartsville woman is facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center last month.

Jessica Nicole Scruggs, 32, is charged with introducing/possessing contraband in a penal institute, listed as a Class C felony. She was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on June 2 and released on $4,000 bond.

According to a copy of the arrest complaint obtained by The Vidette, Scruggs was witnessed on prison camera footage allegedly removing a black object from her pants and handed it across her table to her boyfriend, identified as inmate Dustin Whisenhunt.

Whisenhunt was searched and the object was allegedly found to contain 14 grams of marijuana and 58 grams of loose tobacco.

The complaint also states that Tennessee Department of Corrections Special Agent Ramon Sherrell listened to recorded prison telephone conversations between the couple, in which Scruggs allegedly agreed to share marijuana she had received with Whisenhunt.

Scruggs is scheduled to appear in court on June 9.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.