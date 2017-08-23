Macon principal’s wife charged with domestic assault

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The wife of Macon County High School principal B.J. West was arrested Monday night on a charge of domestic assault.

Stacy West, 36, was booked in at the Trousdale County Jail and later released on $1,500 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Vidette, Trousdale County sheriff’s Deputy Troy Calhoun was dispatched to the couple’s Hartsville home Monday afternoon.

The affidavit further said B.J. West, identified as Vent, claimed an argument had broken out between the couple. West reportedly said Stacy West shoved him, punched him in the head and pushed a metal rack onto him in the garage.

A minor child was reported to have witnessed the incident, as well.

The report said West had marks on his back, right shoulder and right arm.

Stacy West is set to appear in general sessions court Sept. 8.

