Oldham’s Market is site of break-in, cigarette theft

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Oldham’s Market & Deli was the site of an overnight break-in early Thursday morning.

According to store owner Chris Oldham, three men in a vehicle described as a Ford Edge pulled into the front parking lot shortly after 12:45 a.m. They broke the glass on the front door with a claw hammer and pried the door open.

Oldham said the perpetrators “went straight to the cigarette racks” and stole between 35 and 50 packs of various brand of cigarettes before quickly leaving.

“They were in for a minute and six seconds,” Oldham said.

The break-in triggered the store’s alarm and Oldham arrived within minutes to find the thieves already gone. Estimates of damages were not immediately available.

The door was fixed later Thursday morning.

Security video got pictures of the vehicle and the three men. The license plate of the car was not readable because of salt and ice, according to Oldham.

The vehicle came from the east along Highway 25 and left in the same direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department at 615-374-3994.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.