One arrested, one at large in Oldham’s robbery

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

One suspect linked to a recent robbery at Oldham’s Market was in custody in Marion County, while another has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

According to Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell, Timothy Howell, 52, was arrested Monday, Jan. 22 after a police pursuit in Marion County. The other suspect, Dewayne Halfacre, 42, of Hohenwald, fled on foot and got away.

Russell said two of his officers, Det. Cheney Wright and Det. Sgt. Randy Linville, drove to Marion County to interrogate Howell, who confessed to being involved in the Oldham’s robbery on Thursday, Jan. 18. The identity of a third suspect at the Oldham’s break-in was unknown, according to Russell.

The two face charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, false imprisonment and theft from a robbery in Rutherford County on Jan. 19. Halfacre also had outstanding warrants for various offenses in Marion County, Moore County and Georgia.

It is unknown what charges the two will face in Trousdale County. They have also reportedly been linked to other robberies across Middle Tennessee and in four states, according to Russell.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is taking up the various cases because of multi-state involvement, according to Russell.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports