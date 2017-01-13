Police release composite of shooting suspect

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred on Friday, Dec. 30, at approximately 7 p.m.

On that date, a male subject was shot during a robbery that occurred at his home on Elmer Dalton Road.

The two white male suspects were reportedly driving a small, dark or black colored car.

With the cooperation of the victim, a composite sketch was developed of one of the suspects by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect depicted in the sketch.

If anyone has information of possible suspects or identity, please contact the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office at 615-374-3994.