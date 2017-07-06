Prison guard accused of sex with inmate

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A guard at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center was arrested last week and charged with having sexual contact with an inmate.

Andrea Juanita Caery, 43, of Lafayette, was booked into the Trousdale County Jail on Sunday, June 25, with bond set at $1,000.

According to an affidavit of complaint filed by Tennessee Department of Corrections Special Agent Ramon Sherrell, Carey admitted to two incidents of sexual intercourse with an inmate identified as Alphonso James on June 23 and June 25.

The complaint stated that Caery was observed on camera walking from one unit pod to another, entering a cell and leaving after approximately 20 minutes. Caery was allegedly seen on camera adjusting her clothes and bra after leaving the cell.

CoreCivic Public Affairs Manager Amanda Gilchrist issued the following statement: “CoreCivic is committed to the safety and well-being of every inmate in our care, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse and misconduct. We have in place an aggressive effort to prevent, detect and respond to all allegations of this nature.

“When we became aware of this incident, we reported it immediately to local law enforcement, and the employee in question has been terminated. While we cannot provide further detail during the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we are cooperating fully with their efforts.”

Caery is scheduled to appear in Trousdale County General Sessions Court on July 14.

