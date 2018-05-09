Scam calls reported in Trousdale County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Scam phone calls are once again coming to Trousdale County residents, and folks are urged to be on alert.

The Vidette has heard from multiple readers who report receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be with the IRS, threatening lawsuits or arrest if they fail to pay alleged debts.

Victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are then threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license.

The best advice for those receiving such a call is simply to hang up the phone.

According to information at IRS.gov, first IRS contact with taxpayers on a tax issue is likely to occur via mail.

If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, here’s what you should do:

If you know you owe taxes or you think you might owe taxes, call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040. The IRS employees at that line can help – if there really is such an issue.

If you know you don’t owe taxes or have no reason to think that you owe any taxes, call local law enforcement or report the incident to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484.

The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email to request personal or financial information. This includes any type of electronic communication, such as text messages and social media channels.

The IRS also does not ask for PINs, passwords or similar confidential access information for credit card, bank or other financial accounts. Recipients should not open any attachments or click on any links contained in the message. Instead, forward the e-mail to phishing@irs.gov.

Folks should also be aware of the so-called “grandparent scam,” in which a caller claims to be a friend or relative needing money after an arrest. The caller will claim there is an emergency, such as an arrest, and that money is needed immediately.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: A relative of Vidette editor Chris Gregory was an attempted victim of this scam, but did not fall for it).

The website fraud.org offers the following tips to avoid this scam:

Before sending funds, independently contact the relative (or parent of the relative) the scam artist is claiming to be (or represent) at a known phone number to verify the details of the story.

Scam artist’s payment method of choice is the wire transfer. Any urgent request to wire money should be treated suspiciously.

Be aware that fraudsters attempting the scam may call late at night to confuse potential victims.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports