School Board member faces charges after incident

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A member of the Trousdale County School Board is facing criminal charges after an incident last week at his father’s home.

David Chappell Crabtree, 45, was arrested on May 29 and charged with criminal trespass and vandalism.

According to a copy of the arrest complaint obtained by The Vidette, shortly after 6 p.m. Sgt. David Morgan responded to a call of a man driving through a fence and attempting to kick in the door to a home on Halltown Road.

Morgan allegedly witnessed Crabtree on the front porch, with blood on his hand, and noticed that a window on the door had been broken by a rock. Crabtree’s keys and cell phone were also allegedly seen on a table inside the residence.

After making contact with the homeowner, listed as Joseph Crabtree of Sweetwater, it was determined that David Crabtree did not have permission to be at the residence and the homeowner requested that his son be prosecuted.

According to the report, damages were cited at $500.

David Crabtree was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and remained there as of Monday morning on $3,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Crabtree was elected in 2014 to represent Districts 3 and 9 on the School Board, but has not attended a meeting since February 2016, according to Board minutes. The arrest complaint listed him as having a Bellevue address.

