Second arrest made in Macon County shooting

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A second suspect was arrested last week in connection with a Macon County shooting last month that claimed two lives.

Keithandre Murray, 22, was arrested on Feb. 22 by deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Monroe, La., where he has relatives.

Murray was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list on Feb. 16 after the arrest of Rodney Garrett, 29.

On Feb. 11, James Turner, 44, of Macon County, and Alisha Mondoni, 32, of Hartsville, were both found in a vehicle at 5100 New Harmony Road in Macon County by a neighbor, who called 911. Both had been shot and eventually died from their injuries.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents developed information that led them to Garrett and Murray as the individuals responsible for the deaths of Turner and Mondoni.

Murray is currently facing two charges of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. At press time, he was being held without bond on a Fugitive from Justice warrant at the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center pending extradition to Tennessee.

Garrett remains in the Macon County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder. He was being held without bond and as of Tuesday morning no court date had been set.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.

9x8cjs4