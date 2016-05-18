Sheriff’s Reports: May 18

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

May 9

Victoria Lynn Birdwell, 43, of Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear by Deputy Seth Kinslow. No bond was set and General Sessions court date was set for June 20.

Sarah Elizabeth Holder, 21, of Lafayette, was charged with contempt of court by Deputy Troy Calhoun. No bond was set and no General Sessions court date was set.

Ewing David McMurtry, 40, of Lafayettte, was charged with driving on suspended license by Deputy David Morgan. McMurtry was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for May 27.

Perry Neil Lee Williams, 25, of Lafayette, was charged with contempt of court by Deputy Troy Calhoun. No bond was set and General Sessions court date was set for May 9.

Larry Eugene Gibbons, 74, of Hartsville, was charged with drivers license revoke/suspend/canceled by Deputy David Morgan. Gibbons was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for May 27.

May 10

Michael Brandon Fye, 40, of Hartsville, was charged with shoplifting by Deputy Gary Cato. Fye was cited to booking and General Sessions court date was set for May 27.

Charles Glenn Scruggs, 67, of Bethpage, was charged with assault by Deputy Eric Langford. Bond was set for $500 and General Sessions court date was set for May 27.

Jeremiah Glenn Scruggs, 38, of Bethpage, was charged with assault by Deputy Eric Langford. Bond was set for $1,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 27.

May 11

Connie Mae Pedigo, 44, of Lafayette, was charged with promotion of meth by Drug Task Force. Bond was set for $2,500 and General Sessions court date was set for June 20.

May 12

Alexis Leesimone Limbaugh, 18, of Bethpage, was charged with vandalism by Deputy David Morgan. Limbaugh was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for May 12.

Michael Last Hicks, 58, of Hartsville, was charged with drivers license revoke/suspend/canceled by THP Trooper Mercer. Bond was set for $1,500 and General Sessions court date was set for July 22.

Glenn Maurice Dickens, 41, of Hartsville, was charged with criminal trespass, aggravated criminal trespass by Deputy Dusty Cato. Bond was set for $3,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 27.

Dawn Marie Garcia, 35, of Hartsville, was charged with assault by Deputy Seth Kinslow. Bond was set for $2,500 and General Sessions court date was set for June 24.

May 13

Roxy Mai Hoskins, 43, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear by Deputy Eric Langford. Hoskins was released on her own recognizance and no General Sessions court date was set.

Susan Rae McGuire, 37, of Hartsville, was charged with worthless check by Deputy Grant Cothron. McGuire was cited to court and General Sessions court date was set for May 27.

May 14

Michael Douglas Mungle, 42, of Hartsville, was charged with assault by Deputy Grant Cothron. Bond was set for $3,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 27.

Gary Wayne Massingille, 33, of Hartsville, was charged with public intoxication, domestic assault by Deputy Grant Cothron. Bond was set for $4,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 27.

Bradley Lee Guffey, 20, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of order of protection by Deputy David Morgan. Bond was set for $4,000 and General Sessions court date was set for May 27.