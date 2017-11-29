Smith County man charged in shooting

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Gordonsville man, who is charged with the attempted murder of his stepson.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tom Thompson, TBI Agents responded to Gordonsville on Saturday to investigate a report of an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation revealed that on Saturday night, Smith County deputies responded to a shots-fired call on Tribble Lane in Gordonsville. Upon arrival, someone began shooting at the deputies from a wood line. Deputies returned fire and Stacye Nash, 55, was struck. He was subsequently transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents, working with law enforcement officers with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and Gordonsville Police Department, developed information that earlier in the evening, Nash had gone to the nearby residence of his stepson, and had fired shots at him.

Nash allegedly got into an altercation with the stepson and his girlfriend, firing shots at both of them. The son received a superficial injury from one of the bullets. The girlfriend called 911 and hid in the woods until law enforcement officers arrived. Several deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and one officer with the Gordonsville Police Department responded to the scene.

Nash also allegedly shot his wife, Dora, earlier in the evening. Both were transported for treatment of their injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

On Sunday, TBI Agents arrested Stacye Nash and charged him with one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.