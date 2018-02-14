Tax scam calls hitting Trousdale County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Scam artists are attempting to ply their wares, and Trousdale County residents are urged to be on alert.

A number of people have reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be with the IRS, threatening lawsuits or arrest if they fail to pay alleged debts.

Victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are then threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license.

The Vidette has heard from readers who have recently received such calls. Seniors are often a target for and typically the most likely to be deceived by these scams.

According to information available at IRS.gov, the IRS will NEVER:

1. Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill;

2. Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe;

3. Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card;

4. Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone;

5. Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up and then notify law enforcement.

If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, here’s what you should do:

If you know you owe taxes or you think you might owe taxes, call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040. The IRS employees at that line can help – if there really is such an issue.

If you know you don’t owe taxes or have no reason to think that you owe any taxes, call local law enforcement or report the incident to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484.

The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email to request personal or financial information. This includes any type of electronic communication, such as text messages and social media channels.

The IRS also does not ask for PINs, passwords or similar confidential access information for credit card, bank or other financial accounts. Recipients should not open any attachments or click on any links contained in the message. Instead, forward the e-mail to phishing@irs.gov.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports