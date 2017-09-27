Ex-Smith County deputy indicted on drug theft allegations

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a former Smith County deputy accused of stealing drugs from the department’s evidence room.

On Monday, at the request of 15th District Attorney General Tom Thompson, TBI agents began investigating the theft of drugs from the evidence room at the Smith County Sheriff’s Department in Carthage.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that, on two occasions – one on-duty and one off-duty – Brandon McKae Marshall removed items from evidence lockers for personal reasons. The department subsequently terminated Marshall’s employment.

On Tuesday, the Smith County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging the Gordonsville man with two counts of Official Misconduct, two counts of Theft, and two counts of Tampering with Evidence. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Smith County Jail on $10,000 bond.