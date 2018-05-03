Smith County man captured after being placed on TBI Most Wanted List

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

A fugitive who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list earlier Thursday morning is now in custody after being captured in Wilson County.

Alain Benitez was taken into custody without incident, after a foot pursuit off Carthage Highway in Wilson County. Law enforcement officers from TBI, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Smith County Sheriff’s Department participated in the search for Benitez since Wednesday night and through Thursday morning.

Benitez was wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and the TBI for aggravated assault. He was the subject of the search in Wilson County, after striking a law enforcement vehicle Wednesday night and crashing his own vehicle before fleeing on foot.