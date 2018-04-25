TBI report shows fewer arrests, incidents in Trousdale County

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation last month released its 2017 Crime in Tennessee report, which indicated a slight increase in reported instances of crime statewide.

The annual study compiles data reported from each law enforcement agency in the state through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System. The TBI’s crime reporting system, in place for more than 15 years, provides an updated and comprehensive picture of the successes and challenges that face communities across Tennessee.

According to the report, the incidents reported by the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office decreased from 615 to 585. The percentage of cases cleared dipped slightly from 48.13 percent in 2016 to 43.42 percent last year.

The total number of arrests in Trousdale County also decreased from 732 to 595.

The most reported offenses among the 585 total offenses were simple assault (114 cases), theft/larceny (83) and destruction/damage/vandalism (74).

The 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force, whose jurisdiction includes Trousdale County, reported 101 drug/narcotic violations and 19 drug/narcotic equipment violations in 2017. The TBI report also lists two cases of stalking, two cases of welfare fraud and one case of theft/larceny. There were 15 reported arrests.

Of the 125 reported offenses, 26 were cleared, or 20.80 percent.

By comparison, in 2016 the Judicial Task Force reported 134 offenses, 121 of which were drug/narcotic violations, and a 42.54 percent clearance rate.

The Drug Task Force’s numbers are not broken down by county.

Among the findings statewide in the 2017 report:

• Reported instances of murder increased 6.7 percent from 2016 to 2017.

• Reported weapon law violations increased 11.6 percent in the same time period.

• Reported rapes increased 3.2 percent in the same time period.

• The number of individuals arrested in connection to reported crimes decreased by 0.1 percent from 2016 to 2017.

• Juveniles accounted for 6.4 percent of all arrests, down from 6.5 percent in the previous year.

“We’re extremely thankful for our dedicated law enforcement partners,” said TBI director Mark Gwyn. “Together, they helped us compile a thorough snapshot of crime in Tennessee. We now hope every department takes this information and works to further address the key crime issues facing their communities and our state.”

There are 532 reporting agencies in Tennessee, and for the second consecutive year, all agencies were compliant with TIBRS reporting.

Tennessee is one of 16 states with 100 percent compliance. Nationally, 34 states are currently NIBRS-certified.

The full 2017 Crime in Tennessee report is available online at tn.gov/tbi.

