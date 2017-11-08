TBI seeks escapees from Macon County Jail

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Dylan Cecil Ferguson.

Ferguson (DOB 11-16-96) is wanted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI, after escaping from the county’s jail today, along with two other individuals: Jeffrey Strong and Matt White. All three subjects may be traveling in a stolen, white, 1990 Ford F-250 with Tennessee tag 3B5-7V2.

Ferguson faces charges, including Criminal Homicide, in connection to the death of a Trousdale County man in 2016 and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ferguson is a white man, who stands 6’2” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Ferguson’s arrest.