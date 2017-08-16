2017 Goose Gala scheduled for Aug. 26

By Chris Gregory & Liz Ferrell Hartsville Vidette

Trousdale County’s premier social event is marking its 12th year as the Goose Gala returns next week, offering an evening of laughter and conversation, dining and dancing under the stars!

The 2017 Goose Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Downtown Hartsville Revitalization Commission, will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, at the home of Dr. Ray and Brenda Miller at 1930 Herod Lane in Hartsville.

Tickets cost $50 each, and are currently on sale at Citizens Bank, Trousdale Bank & Trust, Hartsville Pharmacy, the Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce or from any member of the DHRC.

The Goose Gala will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres around the pool and patio area, followed by a catered buffet dinner at 7 p.m. underneath the tents. After dinner, Lafayette-based band Southern Image will provide entertainment.

And of course, guests will vie against each other in their bids for silent auction items ranging from furniture to artwork, restaurant gift cards and spirits, golf and travel packages, tickets to sporting events, jewelry to gift baskets, and much more.

While the annual party is often considered to be Hartsville’s premiere annual social event, Miller and others with the DHRC want to emphasize that the Goose Gala – much like the projects the DHRC helps to fund – is for everyone in Trousdale County.

“There’s no dress code,” said Miller, who helped found the DHRC and serves as president of the nonprofit organization. “You’ll see everything from shorts to suit and tie, to cocktail dresses and formalwear. We want everyone to be comfortable. And remember, the tickets are tax deductible!”

Also tax-deductible are funds raised by the purchase of silent auction items. Some highlights of this year’s auction include:

Golf packages from Fairvue Plantation, Foxland, Five Oaks, Gallatin County Club, Macon Co. Country Club, Long Hollow and Hunters Point;

Two Cracker Barrel rocking chairs;

A Nashville Predators autographed puck;

Gift basket from Channel 4;

Tickets from Holiday World, Dollywood and Nashville Symphony;

Tennessee Titans and University of Tennessee football tickets

A Ralph McDonald print and other artwork;

Karen Scott and Premier jewelry;

Roden & Fields skin care products;

Autographed books from John Oliver, Jack McCall and Eddie Sherlin;

Liquor and wines;

Gift cards for area restaurants, Walmart, pressure wash services and more;

Furniture by Jason Ford.

The Goose Gala is the sole fundraising venture for the DHRC. In years past, the Gala has helped the DHRC partner with Trousdale County government on numerous projects, including repairs and renovations to the century-old courthouse and memorial bricks in the courtyard. Other projects have included the Yellow Jacket Victory Bridge, which opened in 2015, and the adjoining ticket booth currently under construction.

“We’re in limbo right now regarding projects,” Miller said. “One of our ideas was to clean up Goose Creek; there’s a lot of rocks and trash in there. We want to get a dam or small series of dams, but we can’t increase any flood damage.

“We need to get an engineer to tell us what we can and can’t do.”

The committee is also examining ways to assist in the upcoming Streetscape project, a plan to rework the area along Main Street from the post office to River Street. Work is currently expected to begin on that project in the summer of 2018.

To learn more about the Downtown Hartsville Revitalization Committee, visit sites.google.com/site/goosegala/home/the-goose-gala. The website also includes information about the Goose Gala, projects the group has helped to fund and the latest updates on DHRC’s activities on behalf of Trousdale County.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Liz Ferrell is a member of the Downtown Hartsville Revitalization Committee and a former editor of The Vidette.