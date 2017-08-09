2017 Trousdale County Fair ‘blessed’ with success

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The 62nd annual Trousdale County Fair was held last week and featured a mix of the old with plenty of new events.

Saturday’s Car Show, which was held to benefit the schools’ Backpack Program, drew a huge crowd with 118 vehicles and 10 motorcycles entered. According to estimates, the show raised $3,178.50 for the Backpack Program.

“The Lord blessed us with a beautiful cool, sunny day for the show,” said Seed Morton, who helped organize the event along with members of Hartsville’s Church of the Firstborn. “Thanks to everyone who helped with the show, and a special thanks to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts for the donation of the trophies.”

Best of Show went to Ralph Georios for his 1955 Chevy Bel-Air, while Ronnie Flatt won the Pastor’s Choice award for his 1952 Chevy Bel-Air.

This year’s Fair was dedicated to the memory of Linda Case, a longtime fair volunteer who passed away earlier this year. She was recognized at the Fair Banquet on July 28.

Also recognized at the banquet were Frances Waller, who received the 2017 Fair Pioneer award, and four youth award winners: Willow Jones (Explorer), Sarah Dickerson (Junior), Brooke Gross (Middle School) and Claire Belcher (High School).

The Fair opened on Thursday with a concert from Rode West Band, which drew a nice crowd to the auditorium at the high school.

Exhibits were on display Friday, and returning events included Family Feud, a cornhole tournament, LEGO contest, livestock show and Tea with the Queen.

The Yellow Jackets football team got in on the Fair’s fun as well, holding their ‘Meet the Jackets’ event Friday night to introduce the high school, middle school and youth teams and the cheerleaders.

Also held on Saturday was the annual Lions Club pancake breakfast, along with kids’ games, chicken show and kids’ beauty pageant. New events this year included carnival games, a rolling video game truck and a Homemade Ice Cream contest.

The Trousdale County Fair is the oldest youth/agricultural fair in the state, and that heritage was well represented with a large number of entries in multiple categories.

The Fair Board wishes to thank the sponsors who make the fair possible each year and also thanks all those who came out to support the 2017 event.

“We appreciate all our sponsors and what they do for us,” said Fair Board President Kathy Atwood.

