4-H students succeed at Area II Project Achievement

By Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agent

On April 12, Trousdale County 4-H’ers competed in the Area II 4-H Project Achievement Day. These 4-H’ers participated against 4-H’ers from 10 Upper Cumberland counties at the Hyder-Burks Pavilion on the Tennessee Tech Farm in Cookeville.

At this competition, 4-H’ers in the fourth and fifth grade competed in a project demonstration and middle school 4-H’ers competed in a 4-H Project Exhibit.

4-H’ers earned the opportunity to attend the contest by winning their 4-H Club demonstration contest or by competing in the 4-H Science Fair at Jim Satterfield Middle School.

It was a great day for the Trousdale County program, as most 4-H’ers placed and others did a great job with their projects. Demonstration winners were: Avery McEvoy, Kallie Jo Cornwell, Brylee Potts, Joseph Pinzur, Christian Dalton, Kai Urick, Reagan Petty and Emmy Johnson. Interactive Exhibit winners were: Morgan White, Claire Belcher, Heath Chasse, Caden Hall, Ellie Crabtree and Delsin Urick. Demonstration winners in Entomology and Environmental Science were Willow Jones and Espen Maddox.