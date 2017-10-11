Assistant fire chief Larry Guffey passes away

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville and Trousdale County paid their respects over the weekend to Assistant Fire Chief Larry Guffey, who passed away on Oct. 3.

Guffey, 73, was a charter member of Hartsville’s Civil Defense before joining the Volunteer Fire Department in 1986, according to longtime friend and Fire Chief Jimmy Anthony.

“Larry had a total of 25 years with the Fire Department and even longer with Civil Defense,” Anthony said. “The chief before me (James Thomas) was here when Larry came on.

“James once told me, ‘There’s only one thing wrong about Larry. I wish we’d had him 10 years ago!’ ”

Guffey reportedly was stricken ill while working and was taken to Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, where he later passed. His body was escorted home Tueday evening by members of the Fire Department.

Members of the community lined Highway 25 with their vehicle headlights on to honor Guffey.

“We’re all replaceable, but his dedication and loyalty to the Fire Department was outstanding,” Anthony said. “You couldn’t ask for better help or a better man.”

Services were held on Saturday for Guffey at Anthony Funeral Home, and he was interred at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; five children, 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to the Hartsville United Methodist Church in Guffey’s memory.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.