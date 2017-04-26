Bid approved for new criminal justice center

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission approved a contract for construction of a new criminal justice center Monday night at its April meeting.

Bids for the CJC were opened last Thursday, with the lowest bid being submitted by Beasley Construction for $1.869 million.

The Commission had already approved $1.75 million for the project, which will utilize the remaining portion of the old Co-op building on East Main Street. After architectural and engineering fees, as well as deductions from the bid, the need for more funds was recognized.

“We hit the construction costs real close, but missed on the engineering and architectural costs,” County Mayor Carroll Carman told commissioners.

“This may seem like a lot of money, but compared to buying land and building from scratch, we’d be talking $5-6 million,” added commissioner John Oliver.

The resolution, which received a 16-1 vote of support, also includes $160,000 in additional funding for the project. That money will come from a capital projects fund which commissioners okayed earlier this year.

Wayne Brown cast the lone no vote. Commissioners Bill Fergusson, Andy Jellison and Michael Satterfield were absent from Monday’s meeting.

In other action Monday, commissioners approved:

A resolution allowing the mayor to sign a contract for $44,200 in Litter Grant funds;

On second reading, a rezoning of a 3.62-acre lot on Puryears Bend Rod from R-1 to R-3;

On first reading, an ordinance to amend wording in the zoning regulations pertaining to outdoor shooting ranges; and

On first reading, an ordinance to amend personnel policies in county government with regards to disciplinary actions, workplace violence and harassment, and county employees who volunteer for the Fire Department or Rescue Squad during regular working hours.

A number of budget amendments also passed (all were internal transfers or accepting grants):

· $2,358 in flood grant money from 2010 (goes to Water Department and closes out that grant);

· $5,437.50 in grant funds from Tennessee Central Economic Authority to go toward construction of an industrial access road in the PowerCom park;

· $7,050 for 14 defibrillators to be placed in county buildings, which matches a grant received by the Trousdale County Health Council;

· $8,325 to pay county employees who volunteer with Fire or Rescue Squad during their regular working hours;

· $12,160 in Tobacco Grant funds;

· $4,000 in Workman’s Compensation for the Solid Waste Department;

· $5,000 for the building of a fence around the old landfill on Gammons Lane. This became necessary after a state inspector found animal tracks on the site. The tracks were later determined to be from cattle.

· $302,172.35 in state-aid funds for a paving project on Old Lafayette Road, which is set to begin next week;

· $121,740 for technology in the schools; and

· $1,850 in grant funds from the state for regular instruction on schools.

Commissioners also approved one notary: Cassi Foret.

