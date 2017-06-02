Bill Lee visits Hartsville as part of run for governor

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Bill Lee, who is running for Tennessee governor in 2018, stopped in Hartsville on Friday as part of a statewide tour.

The 57-year-old Republican is a seventh-generation Tennessean from Williamson County and is chairman and former CEO of Lee Co., a home services, facilities and construction company which is based out of Nashville and has over 1,000 employees.

Lee is taking his campaign RV to all 95 of Tennessee’s counties in a 95-day stretch, and took time to speak with The Vidette about his motivation for running for office.

“I love Tennessee. I grew up farming and still live on the farm I grew up on in western Williamson County,” Lee said. “I’ve always been a guy who wanted to be purposeful in life.”

His life was changed in 2000 when his first wife was killed in a horse-riding accident. Lee was inspired to begin volunteer work after that tragedy.

“It was transformative for me,” he said. “We’re not guaranteed tomorrow, so we ought to be about the things that matter.”

His desire to serve led him to a YMCA program aimed at helping at-risk youth, and also to Men of Valor, a re-entry program for ex-offenders. Lee wound up serving as part of the state’s Higher Education Commission and Gov. Bill Haslam’s Task Force on Sentencing and Recidivism.

“I began to see public policy being made and started to think about that public service might be a way to take my compulsion to serve, my experiences in life, and leadership in business, and bringing that to the governor’s office.”

Lee said the focus of his campaign would be on jobs, education and public safety. As part of his 95-day stretch across Tennessee, the candidate is meeting with business leaders, law enforcement, county officials as well as faith leaders and farmers.

“I believe that no matter where we are, people want a good job, good schools for their kids and a safe neighborhood,” Lee said. “That’s what matters to everybody, whether you’re in Trousdale County or Memphis or upper east Tennessee.”

A focus on rural Tennessee is also important to Lee, as he said he believes “we are just one generation from losing a way of life that we would regret.”

He plans more focus on vocational, agricultural and technical education as part of his campaign to improve education in Tennessee.

Lee is one of two Republicans formally in the governor’s race at present, joining former Tennessee Economic and Development Commissioner Randy Boyd. State Sen. Mark Green had announced a run but suspended his campaign after being nominated to be Secretary of the Army, a nomination that was later withdrawn. State Sen. Mae Beavers was expected to announce her candidacy in the immediate future.

Others rumored to be considering running on the GOP side include Rep. Diane Black, Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and State Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris.

Asked what made him the best candidate for governor, Lee said, “People will have to decide who the best candidate is. I can only share my vision and my hope for Tennessee. We’re a great state and a great people.”

