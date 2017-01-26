Businesses show support for broadband initiative

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tri-County Electric is joining with other electric cooperatives in Tennessee to raise citizen awareness of the hurdles faced in bringing broadband service to rural areas.

A website (takeactiontn.com) has been launched which contains information on the lack of broadband, contact information for legislators, reports from both the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations along with other resources.

According to the website, “Changing the law will provide co-ops with the option to develop a broadband service for their consumers or form effective partnerships with existing providers, which will create new opportunities for rural and suburban Tennessee.”

“The website is a joint effort of electric cooperatives and set up by our statewide organization, the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association,” said Tammy Dixon, Marketing Manager with Tri-County. “Although it seems like those of us in Trousdale County are the only Tennesseans suffering from lack of broadband, we aren’t. Two studies (one conducted by ECD and the other by TACIR) show a much larger problem.

“We appreciate the support of the local businesses who are helping us with the website. They’re going to try to keep people informed… It’s important for us to stay active until something passes.”

Trousdale County sought to partner with Tri-County in 2016 to provide broadband service throughout the county, but a ruling from the state comptroller’s office halted the efforts.

On Thursday, Gov. Bill Haslam announced his proposed Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, which if passed will allow electric cooperatives to provide broadband service. Current state law does not permit co-ops to provide Internet.

According to a press release, the proposed law would provide $45 million over three years in grants and tax credits for service providers to assist in making broadband available to unserved homes and businesses. In addition, the plan will permit electric cooperatives to provide retail broadband service and make grant funding available to the state’s local libraries to help residents improve their digital literacy skills and maximize the benefits of broadband.

“I am 100 percent for that law; there is no downside for Trousdale County,” said County Mayor Carroll Carman. “We want it to pass desperately.”

“We’ll wait until we see the actual legislation, but we look forward to the opportunity to provide broadband in Trousdale County,” added Dixon. “We have known there is a need and have worked to try and find a solution.”

State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, whose district includes Trousdale County, has said previously she would “carry water” for expansion of broadband service.

A survey conducted in 2016 found that 13 percent of Tennesseans, or 834,545 people, do not have access to broadband at the federal standard of 25 megabytes per second of download speed and 3 megabytes per second of upload speed. Also, 34 percent of rural Tennessee residents lack broadband access.

For more information, visit takeactiontn.com.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.