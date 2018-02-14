Candice Hall announces campaign for Register of Deeds

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Candice Hall has announced her intention to seek election to the office of Register of Deeds in the upcoming August election.

Hall’s entry means Trousdale County will have a competitive race for Register of Deeds in 2018 – the county’s first in 40 years.

Hall has worked in the County Clerk’s office for the past 11 years, serving as a Deputy Clerk.

“I have been given the opportunity to work with the residents of Trousdale County on a daily basis. I give customer service while fulfilling the duties of the office,” Hall said. “My duties in the office consist of: processing daily paperwork, posting daily receipts, inventory tracking, making deposits and monthly reports, just to name a few. All of our work is done on computer; therefore I am familiar with different programs. The office of County Clerk is very busy; handling large amounts of money and performing all the different duties. I think I have handled my position in a very professional way and I work well with the public.

“Customer service and working with the public can be both demanding and challenging. This approach in my current job has led to much success and support from the community. I have acquired numerous skills over the years in my current position, including dealing with difficult situations and appealing to the individual needs of each person. These skills allow me to be part of providing each person who walks into the office with the best possible experience.”

Hall is the daughter of the late James Dickens and Edna Dickens of the Cato Community and is a lifelong resident of Trousdale County. She has been married to her husband Rick for 25 years. They have two children, Lyndsey and Stetson, who are both juniors at Tennessee State University and Tennessee Tech.

“If given the opportunity to hold the office of Register of Deeds, I will give it my utmost attention and will run a very friendly, efficient and well-maintained office. I would greatly appreciate your consideration and I hope that you will allow me to serve as your next Register of Deeds for Trousdale County,” Hall said.

“During my campaign, I will canvass the county and try to see each and every resident to meet and talk with you. I look forward to meeting everyone. I would like to ask each and every resident of Trousdale County for your vote on Aug. 2, 2018.”

