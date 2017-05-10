Car Show goes off despite wet weather

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Rain dampened the turnout, but not the spirits at Seed Morton’s annual Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday.

The sixth annual show at First Baptist Church drew 51 entries and raised over $1,500 for Relay For Life.

“Even with the rain, we had more spectators than I’ve ever had,” Morton said. “If it hadn’t rained, I think we’d have had over 100 entries.”

Best of Show went to Hartsville’s Joe Morgan for his 1970 Chevelle. Other awards went to Ted Laver of Mt. Juliet for a 1937 Ford Coupe (Pastor’s Choice), Doc Croslin of Scottsville, KY, for a 1957 Chevy (Mayor’s Choice), Hartsville’s Brian Crook’s 1968 Plymouth (People’s Choice) and Little John Steiger’s 2004 Harley Custom Fat Boy (Best of Show – Bike).

Top 10 finishers were: Jamie Guess (1970 Ford Torino), Roger Towe (1956 Chevy), Claude Hailey (1965 Chevelle), Daniel Boze (1970 Hemi Cuda), Bill Cook (1953 Studebaker), Eddy Gregory (1970 El Camino), Ronnie Flatt (1952 Chevy Bel Air), Ray Worley (1970 Chevy truck), John Billingsley (1931 Ford Model A) and Kenny Bess (1967 Chevelle).

Morton expressed his appreciation to all those who participated and to his sponsors: First Baptist Church, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilson Bank & Trust, Citizens Bank, Custom Packaging LP, Gary & Julie West, Tri-County Electric, Early Bird Café, Farm Bureau, Darrell’s Auto Parts, Pretty Quick Auto, Woodard Tire, Fred’s, Co-Op, Minit Mart, G&L Garden Center, Hartsville Pharmacy, Piggly Wiggly, Hartsville Alignment, Goodyear and the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.