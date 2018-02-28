Carman announces re-election bid for county mayor

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Carroll Carman has officially announced his intention to seek a second term in the Trousdale County mayor’s office.

Carman was elected in 2014 in his second try at the office, beating then-incumbent Jakie West and Jerry Clift with nearly two-thirds of the vote.

“It hasn’t been a real easy decision for me,” Carman told The Vidette of his decision to seek re-election. “But I see things in the next four years that I need to see to a conclusion. I’m excited, looking to the next four years in Trousdale County.”

Accomplishments

Carman took time to describe what he called “accomplishments” during his time as mayor and noted the cooperative spirit between himself and the members of the County Commission.

“We’ve made a lot of strides and I’m thankful for that,” he said. “It’s not just me. I’ve had a good Commission to work with.”

The building and opening of CoreCivic’s Hartsville prison topped the list. Since the facility opened in January 2016, the facility has added nearly $1.5 million annually in property tax payments to Trousdale County.

The move to acquire the former bank building on Broadway and turn it into the county’s administration building was also cited by the mayor.

“It was a dramatic decision and I struggled to know if it was the right decision,” Carman said. “Now that we’re in, I believe with all my heart it was the right decision.”

The mayor also mentioned having raised salaries for county employees, as he estimated the average employee salary was 11 percent higher during his time in office.

Growth in Trousdale County was mentioned by the mayor. Building permits reached a record high of 103 in 2017 and projections are that that record will fall in 2018.

“The last three years have been days of prosperity,” Carman said. “Everywhere you look, someone’s renovating or building something. There’s been a newness to our community.”

The four completed sidewalk projects on River Street, Main Street and Andrews Avenue have received more comments than any other item during the last four years, according to the mayor.

Construction of the fire hall on Broadway and the conversion of the former Co-op building into a Community Center and Criminal Justice Center were also mentioned by Carman, who noted that initial work on those proposals preceded his term.

“I want to give kudos back to Jakie West, who pursued and received a disaster grant that was a significant amount,” Carman said. “I got to build them, but he got the money.”

The mayor also noted a reduction in the property tax rate over the last three years, from $3.12 to $2.93, along with a 3-cent reduction in the Urban Services District rate.

Looking ahead

The Streetscape project, which will redesign and remodel Main Street from the post office to River Street, was one item the mayor said he looked forward to seeing accomplished. A grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will fund the project, which was originally scheduled to begin in 2018 but now looks to be delayed until next year.

Improving fire protection for outlying areas of Trousdale County was another item on the mayor’s future list. Doing so would require putting fire stations in needed areas, along with personnel and equipment.

Carman suggested the potential of using funds paid by the state for housing state prisoners in the county jail to provide expansions to the current facility. Currently, the sheriff’s department brings in around $240,000 in such funds each year. That money typically goes into the county’s general fund.

“If we can pay for something like that by housing state prisoners, that’s not a bad idea,” the mayor said.

Carman said he did envision “slowing down and watching our dollars” in a second term, noting criticism he has received during his time in office over the spending of county funds.

The addition of broadband to Trousdale County was another item the mayor said he looked forward to seeing come to fruition. Tri-County Electric plans to have most of the county wired within the next three years.

Expanding city water is also on the mayor’s wish list, with Carman saying, “I’m on the page for every citizen of Trousdale County to have city water.”

Carman said he also hoped to see added funds from the IMPROVE Act used to pave the remaining county roads that are currently gravel. Estimates are that Trousdale County only has around 6.5 miles of unpaved roads.

The 2018 county election will be held on Aug. 2, 2018.

“I’ve tried to make good decisions for generations to come, to fix things that need to be fixed,” Carman said. “I hope and pray in the next four years I can accomplish that.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.