Chamber celebrates Trousdale Medical Center with ‘Business After Hours’ event

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce held a ‘Business After Hours’ event last Thursday at Trousdale Medical Center.

Members of the community were invited to come and tour the facility, which is affiliated with Sumner Regional in Gallatin as part of the HighPoint health system.

“Trousdale Medical Center held their Business After Hours in conjunction with the Open House as a way to showcase their recent improvements,” said Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen. “The Chamber sponsors the Business Before or After Hours program as a networking opportunity for businesses in the community. Of course, they are open to the public as well.”

Hospital CEO Mike Herman conducted the tour and showed the facility’s brand-new CT scanner and the on-site Sleep Lab. Herman also spoke of nearly $1 million worth of investment in Trousdale Medical Center over the past year or so.

“We want to keep patients as close to their community as possible,” Herman said. “It’s easier on everyone.”

Among the work done on site is a handicap-accessible door to the check-in area, replacing the original windows in all patient rooms and fixing drainage issues in the back parking lot. As the hospital sits on a hill, rain has caused problems for years at TMC.

The new CT scanner is something the hospital takes pride in having on site, as it makes arranging needed tests much easier.

According to Herman, Trousdale Medical Center can often do same-day testing if a scan is ordered by a patient’s doctor or medical provider. Herman said TMC had run 14 more procedures in January 2018 than it had in 2017, meaning having the ability to do on-site scans is already paying off.

“We can check the head, spine work, checking for tumors, fractures, bulging discs, that sort of thing,” said Chad Smith, Director of Diagnostic Services. “We can check for blood clots in the lungs, everything within your body.”

“It’s a very valuable tool, like you would find in the larger cities. Trousdale County’s fortunate to have it.”

Among other services provided at TMC are cardiopulmonary, cardiac rehab, EKG studies, lab services, rehabilitation services, respiratory therapy, a specialty clinic and sports medicine.

Physical therapy is also available through an outpatient facility on Andrews Ave.

“I’d like to see more individuals and businesses take advantage of the Business Before Hours program,” Knudsen added. “This is a time to learn more about the host business in a setting where they can ask questions and explore ways they can support or utilize those services in their business.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.