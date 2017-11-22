Chamber puts on annual Community Thanksgiving Meal

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Chamber of Commerce held its second annual Community Thanksgiving Meal last Wednesday, and the turnout was even better the second time around.

The free meal was offered from 4-7 p.m. to anyone who lives or works in Trousdale County. Planners served over 500 meals at Trousdale County High School, while volunteers from the Fire Department delivered around 120 meals around the county.

“I thought it went really well,” said Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen. “It was much more organized than last year. The flow of people was much better.

“People were really good about calling in to order meals, and the Fire Department brought the fire truck out to deliver meals. It was great for them to be out in the community and they really enjoyed it.”

Those in attendance were treated to a dinner with turkey & dressing, mashed potatoes & gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce. Different pies were available for dessert, and coffee was also offered.

Earl Burnley smoked the turkeys, pies came from the Senior Center, sweet potatoes came from First Baptist Church and a number of area businesses and organizations helped sponsor the event.

High school art students made several art panels that were displayed, and volunteers helped decorate as well. Music was also on hand via local performers.

A heated tent was set up outside where attendees could enjoy pie and coffee while enjoying a slideshow of roughly 200 historic photos of Hartsville and Trousdale County. County historian John Oliver put the slideshow together.

“I thought the tent was a great addition,” Knudsen said. “It was fun to watch people sit there and say, ‘Oh, that’s Willard’s Store’ or ‘That’s my daddy!’

“They are cool photos but to the people who grew up here it’s really special to see the people who have passed and the places they knew.”

CoreCivic presented the elementary school with a wooden ornament for each student, which were made by inmates at TTCC. Each student will receive an ornament to decorate, and they will be displayed around the courthouse during the Christmas season.

Knudsen also thanked the number of volunteers who came to help prepare food and serve the arrivals. The TCHS Interact Club, members of the Chamber of Commerce and youth groups from area churches helped out.

“I was blessed with a number of volunteers,” Knudsen said. “From greeting people to cutting pies to taking out trash, it was much smoother.”

The Chamber arranged to box up leftovers and store them at the Community Help Center, which will provide the meals to needy residents in Trousdale County.

“I felt confident I was not going to waste any food, and we didn’t,” Knudsen said. “We had plenty of food!”

Knudsen said the meal was so successful that she is already planning for next year.

“We had a good community time,” she said. “Next year, I hope people will come out and enjoy the sense of community.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.