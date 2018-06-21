Chamber sponsors ‘Meet the Candidate’ forum on June 28

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a ‘Meet the Candidate’ forum next week for all local candidates.

The public is invited to attend the forum, which will be held on Thursday, June 28 at 6 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse.

Invitations have been sent to all local candidates, including those running for county commissioner, county mayor, Register of Deeds, school board, sheriff and trustee. Each candidate will get three minutes to address the audience on why he or she is best suited for election to office. Questions will not be taken and the event is not intended to serve as a debate.

“Anyone who is on the ballot, whether they are unopposed or not, is invited and can RSVP with me,” said Natalie Knudsen, director of the Chamber.

Knudsen said this was a new venture on the part of the Chamber, but said she felt it gave local voters the best opportunity to hear from candidates before the Aug. 2 election.

In 2016, the Chamber sponsored a forum on liquor by the drink prior to that vote, a forum that was well received by the community.

“The Chamber is doing this to help inform citizens of what’s happening. A lot of people don’t even know who their commissioner is,” Knudsen said. “You should know what the people think who are going to control your taxes, your garbage, your sidewalks – the things that affect your everyday life.”

Jerry Richmond will serve as the event’s moderator and will also be broadcasting live via radio on WTNK 93.5-FM and 1090-AM.

“If you don’t want to come out, you can hear it on the radio,” Knudsen said. “The candidates can say anything about the county, their positions or what they feel is important.

“Come meet them and see who they are, instead of believing everything you see on social media!”

