Chili supper, concert to benefit Backpack Program

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville United Methodist Church, along with the Church of the Firstborn, are once again teaming up for the fourth annual Christmas concert and chili supper on Friday, Dec. 8.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the school system’s Backpack Program and will be held in the Community Center on Main Street.

“It’s the biggest fundraiser we do all year,” said Kathy Atwood, Supervisor of Coordinated School Health for the school system. “This is how we make money to run our program.”

The chili supper will run from 5-7 p.m., and will be followed by a Christmas concert starting at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. The Trousdale County Elementary School Chorus will perform an expanded program, followed by a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Jack McCall.

Tickets for the night’s festivities include both the supper and the concert and are $5. Any family of four or more can get tickets for $20 to cover the entire group.

“That way, we can keep everything downtown,” Atwood said. “If you don’t want chili but want to go to the concert, it’s $5. You get both.”

After the singing will follow the lighting of the Christmas Tree on the lawn of the courthouse.

The Methodist church is handling the chili, while Church of the Firstborn is in charge of desserts.

All proceeds of the chili supper and concert go to provide weekend food for students. Last year’s event raised around $3,800 and the program currently helps from 80-85 students, according to Atwood.

“Our community has been so faithful to this program,” Atwood said. “We hope everyone will come out and enjoy some homemade chili, not out of a can, and then enjoy the sounds of the season.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.