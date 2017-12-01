Hartsville Church of Christ to host ‘Polar Express’ event

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Polar Express will be making a stop in Trousdale County next week as the Hartsville Church of Christ will be holding a festival for area children based on the hit Christmas movie.

The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the church’s Fellowship Hall on Halltown Road (behind McDonald’s).

Church members will be handing out golden tickets during Saturday’s Christmas Parade, and tickets will also be available at the door. The event is free to all participants.

Children can go through seven stations at the Fellowship Hall: Letter to Santa, Mrs. Claus (who will read Christmas stories), Photos with Santa, Reindeer, Candy Land, Hot Chocolate and Ornaments.

“As they tour each station, they’ll get a hole punch on their ticket,” said Nicole Lifford, who is organizing the event along with her husband, Pastor Josh Lifford. “At the very end, there’ll be a train conductor who will take the ticket and give the little card that says ‘Believe’ and the silver bell, just like in the movie.”

The church will have a mailbox for the Santa letter to be mailed and little gifts for children. Children can also make reindeer food for Santa’s herd, as they may be tired after pulling the sleigh of toys on Christmas Eve.

Children can also make an ornament to take home with them.

There will also be a large train outside the church with a spotlight.

“It’s a spirited event that we’re excited to do, for the joy of Christmas,” Lifford said. “We want to do something to give back to the community.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.