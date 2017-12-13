Cold day, hot time for Hartsville Christmas celebration

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Christmas may still be a week or two away, but it definitely felt like winter during last week’s “Three Days of Christmas” celebration in Hartsville.

Trousdale County began its Christmas celebration on Thursday night with the FCE Candlelight Tour of Homes.

Three area homes were on display, including Dixona, one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest homes that dates back to the late 1700s.

On Friday, the annual Chili Supper and Community Concert fundraiser was held at the new Community Center.

Money raised goes toward the school system’s Backpack Program to help feed children in need. As of Monday, organizers said the event had raised over $2,500.

“Especially important are the member of Hartsville United Methodist Church, the Church of the Firstborn and the Hartsville Rotary Club, along with the Trousdale Elementary Chorus and the Hartsville Community Chorus,” said Kathy Atwood, supervisor of Coordinated School Health. “We also appreciate everyone who made donations or came and ate. Our Food BackPack Program relies on our community for support, and again the community has stepped up to make a difference.”

After the chili, the crowd moved to the courthouse, where the TCES Singers performed for an upstairs courtroom that wound up with standing room only. Jack McCall read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” as well.

The lighting of the Christmas tree capped Friday night’s activities.

GALLERY: Hartsville Christmas Celebration 2017

Parade day

Saturday began early with the annual Methodist Men’s Country Ham Breakfast at First United Methodist Church, followed by “Breakfast With Santa” at the courthouse and pictures with Santa at Wilson Bank & Trust.

The Hartsville Christmas Parade began shortly after 10 a.m., with Grand Marshal Risey Scruggs leading the route along McMurry Blvd, Broadway and Main Street before a packed crowd.

The bitterly cold weather didn’t keep folks from coming out to enjoy the festivities.

There were over 150 registrations in the 2017 parade, and the Red Hat Society took the overall grand prize for best entry.

After the parade, the third annual Dickens on the Square got under way with plenty to see and do.

As live music played from the courthouse steps, folks were treated to crafts and vendors, a cake walk that raised over $350 for Christmas For Kids and a costume contest.

A number of people, including a group of TCHS students, were decked out in Dickens-era costumes. Costume contest winners were: Linda Gregory (women), Jerry Richmond (men) and Stanley and Jane Farley (couple).

The celebration ended with Jack McCall’s telling of ‘A Christmas Carol’ from the courthouse.

“Wow! This year’s parade was one of the largest in history, and it was great to see everyone turn out despite the cold temperatures,” Knudsen said. “Our Dickens celebration was well attended. I know our vendors had a good sales day and really enjoyed heat and restrooms in the Community Center. There was plenty of free hot chocolate and cider to keep everyone warm.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.

PARADE WINNERS

Grand Prize – Red Hat Society

Best Float – Citizens Bank

Best Themed – Wilson Bank & Trust

Best Commercial – Caleb McClellan, Peterbilt Truck

Best Car – Tony Keisling

Best Truck – Phillip Smith

Best Tractor – Jason Towns

Best Motorcycle/ATV – Dion Burnley

Best Pet Entry – Dr. Towns Veterinary Services

Best Kids Entry – Cub Scouts

Best Horse – Lucas Scruggs