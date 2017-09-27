Commentary: Protests are about freedom, not the flag

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

“You want free speech? Let’s see you acknowledge a man whose words make your blood boil, who’s standing center stage and advocating at the top of his lungs that which you would spend a lifetime opposing at the top of yours. You want to claim this land as the land of the free? Then the symbol of your country cannot just be a flag. The symbol also has to be one of its citizens exercising his right to burn that flag in protest. Now show me that, defend that, celebrate that in your classrooms. Then, you can stand up and sing about the land of the free.”

—Michael Douglas, The American President, 1995 film

I’m very disturbed by the actions or comments of so many people in regards to the decision of many NFL players this past weekend to either kneel during the national anthem, or remain off the field entirely, in protest of what they see as injustice in America.

The right to protest is one of our most basic liberties and is outlined in the First Amendment – “…the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

That so many people are willing to condemn the use of free speech should be a frightening concept to any American who truly loves our country and the liberty it claims to provide its citizens.

It is NOT disrespectful or anti-American to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem. It does NOT disrespect the flag (the flag is a piece of cloth; I’m pretty sure it doesn’t have feelings) and it certainly does NOT disrespect the men and women of our armed forces.

If anything, it celebrates their collective sacrifice to protect our rights as Americans. A number of veterans have stepped up to say as much, that while they may disagree with the form of protest (which is also the right of every American), they served, fought and sometimes shed blood to protect that right. Condemning a protest simply because you don’t like the form it takes is a perversion of everything America should represent.

Protests aren’t always pretty or popular, but they are a longstanding tradition in this country. The Boston Massacre in 1770 was the result of a protest, while the Boston Tea Party became one of the most famous protests in our history.

The Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s involved a number of protests that weren’t popular, but they were right. From the Montgomery Bus Boycott to the March on Selma, people peaceably made their feelings clear that our country needed both to do better and to be better for all.

The late Muhammad Ali protested the war in Vietnam by refusing to be drafted. He was condemned at the time, but now is considered a hero by many. For that matter, protests nationwide drew attention to Vietnam and helped bring that war to a close.

It’s not as though there aren’t issues in this country worth protesting. Our President, in the eyes of many both here and around the world, is a man who shoots his mouth off without thinking and is not fit to hold the office. Please note, I’m saying that’s what some people think. I’m not saying I agree or disagree with that view.

Some are protesting what they see as an epidemic of police brutality in America. If you watch the news on a regular basis, it ought to be obvious that this is a legitimate concern. From St. Louis, where a cop said he was going to kill a man then did it (and appeared to plant evidence in the process), to shootings of unarmed men in Oklahoma, South Carolina, Minnesota and more, many police are too trigger-happy. That’s certainly something worth protesting.

Protests are designed to get the attention of the public. They should be shocking, or they’re ineffective. If you don’t like the message, fine. That’s your right also. But no one should dare insinuate that one of our most cherished rights be thrown away simply for the sake of convenience. That is truly disrespectful to the memory of those who have fought and died for this country.

And if anyone feels the need to get rid of their Titans tickets over Sunday’s protest, I’ll gladly take them off your hands.

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette and someone who loves the First Amendment. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.