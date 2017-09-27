Commentary: Workplace is wrong place for protests

By George Coleman, Publisher

There has been a lot of discussion lately about free speech and the flag. What are our rights? What can we do, or not do, in the name of free speech? And what should we do?

A lot of folks are upset about disrespect for the flag. But that ship sailed years ago when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the flag burners. Free speech was determined to rule over people’s sensitivity to what the flag meant to them. The government cannot legislate patriotism.

But free speech is not free. When the neo-Nazis marched in Charlottesville, a movement broke out to identify the marchers and to have them identified to their employers for the purpose of having them lose their jobs. Many people were shocked that an employer had the right to fire you due to your political beliefs. But they do.

Which brings us to the NFL and the way it is handling the issue of kneeling during the national anthem.

As an individual, people have the right to protest. As a business, an organization has the right to terminate an employee over their political beliefs.

So what we have here is players making a political statement while in the uniform of the NFL, but that organization is choosing not to discipline them for this action.

This is very risky for the NFL, an organization that worships the mighty dollar. They risk alienating their fans. And the fans can take action. Not renewing season tickets, not buying official merchandise, or not viewing NFL games on television are options. The more ambitious can put petitions online alerting advertisers of NFL programs and team sponsors that continuing to support the teams will result in a boycott of their products.

So do the players and the NFL have the right to continue as they are today? They sure do. But should they be using their position to champion this cause? Are they willing to risk alienating their fan base, and lose revenue from fans and business who object to this action? When the dollars start declining, will they continue to believe in supporting free speech?

Time will tell.

George Coleman is publisher of the Lebanon Democrat, Hartsville Vidette and Mt. Juliet News. Reach him at 615-444-3952, ext. 12 or gcoleman@lebanondemocrat.com.