Commission names Johnny Kerr to School Board seat

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission appointed one of its own to the School Board, naming Johnny Kerr to fill a vacated seat during its meeting Monday night.

Kerr, who spent 37 years in the school system as a teacher and principal, resigned his seat on the Commission immediately after the vote as state law dos not permit an individual to serve on both boards at the same time.

“I just want to say what an honor it’s been to serve on the county court,” Kerr said. “I do have a little bit of experience in the school system; I’d like to think I can apply that to the position.”

Kerr will serve on the School Board, representing the Third and Ninth Districts, through August 2018, when the seat comes up for election to a four-year term. He replaces David Crabtree, who was declared to have vacated the seat last month after moving out of county.

“It’s a shame that my school board district hasn’t been represented as well as it should have been,” Kerr said. “I guarantee that will not happen from now on.”

The Commission now has three vacancies to be filled, after the recent resignations of Andy Jellison and Michael Satterfield. Applications will be taken over the next few weeks at the county mayor’s office and the Commission will choose from those applicants at its October meeting.

In other business, the Commission reappointed Mark Beeler as chairman and Bill Fergusson as chairman pro tem for 2017-18, while County Mayor Carroll Carman officially announced that he would seek re-election to a second term in 2018.

“I’ve been very humbled by being the mayor,” Carman said. “I’ve gone back and forth on this decision, but I think I’ve started enough that I need to finish, if the people of the county allow it.”

Commissioners also passed five resolutions:

Creating a schedule of depreciation for water system infrastructure;

Allowing the school system to create a reserve account for state BEP money;

Naming Kiersten Russell and Sarah Satterfield as student representatives to the Commission for 2017-18;

Providing for three new road names in the PowerCom industrial park; and

An intention to seek grant funding for Phase II of the Streetscape project.

Phase I of Streetscape, which the county has already received a TDOT grant for, is expected to begin construction in 2018, bringing improvements along Main Street. Phase II, if funding is provided, would provide for work along Broadway.

Ordinances passed by the Commission were:

On second and third readings, amended budgets for the 2017-18 fiscal year which were requested by the Comptroller’s office;

On second reading, a rezoning of 20 acres at Highway 231S and Canoe Branch Road from A-1 to R-1; and

On first reading, a $3 increase in the monthly user fee for garbage pickup in the Urban Services District, beginning in January. That ordinance must go through a second reading in October.

Budget amendments passed were:

$1,500 in a spay/neuter grant;

$15,000 for the county’s next sidewalk project, along Andrews Avenue from White Oak to Main Street;

$25,192 in grant funding for the schools’ LEAPS afterschool program;

$10,000 for instructional materials for schools and

$1,598 for extended contracts in the school system.

Commissioners also approved one new notary in Candice Wesler.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.