Commissioners nix mayor’s budget proposal

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

After three nights of hearings on the mayor’s proposed 2017-18 budget last week, Trousdale County could be headed for another battle over spending plans for the upcoming year.

Members of the Budget & Finance Committee met on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and heard from department heads and other officials.

Late Thursday, the committee unanimously rejected Mayor Carroll Carman’s proposal and asked him to come back with an amended budget for another heating on June 12.

The rejected budget provided for the same property tax rate in the county as last year at $2.93, and a cut in the Urban Services tax rate from $1.11 to $1.08.

The mayor’s original budget had included pay raises at an average of 5 percent for county employees, something commissioners took exception to after having funded pay raises last year.

“If we cut some of this salary out, after giving a big raise last year, we don’t need to do it,” said commissioner Jerry Ford. “We can’t take another beating on it and have another bunch of reoccurring expenses coming in our face.”

Budget highlights also included $250,000 for a pumper/tanker truck for the Fire Department, which had been requested in 2016, eliminating all part-time paramedic positions in the Ambulance Service in favor of three full-time positions, lowering the county’s retirement contribution and nearly tripling the amount of money dedicated to debt service.

Over the three hearings, commissioners tossed around ideas such as eliminating the discount for early payment of property taxes, which was restored in 2015, paying employees bonuses instead of raises and increasing the charge for trash pickup in the Hartsville city limits.

The possibility of a property tax increase in 2018 was also mentioned during discussions.

“It’s bad, with all the extra money we brought in. Now we’re talking about tax increases,” said commissioner Wayne Brown. “The people of this county need to be jumping straight up and down.”

Carman’s budget plan came with an estimated $581,000 deficit in the General Services Fund and a $267,000 deficit in the Urban Services Fund, both of which would be made up using fund balances.

“We’ll revisit this and bring it back,” Carman said. “We’re going to have to address expenditures and I heartily endorse that.

“Last year I was real spendy and now I’m terribly sobered.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.