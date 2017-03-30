Commissioners OK funding for skate park

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A skate park will soon be a reality in Hartsville City Park after the County Commission approved funding during Monday night’s meeting.

Commissioners backed a proposed budget amendment of $37,551 to build the skate park, which is intended to give local youth a place to ride and keep them off city streets.

The funding is partially from donations and fundraising, with the remainder coming from the county’s fund balance.

County Mayor Carroll Carman said he hoped to see work begin on the project by the end of April, with a finishing date sometime this summer.

Other budget amendments that were approved included:

$2,000 for digitizing records in the Register of Deeds’ office;

$4,136 for a part-time trainee position in the Building/Codes Inspector’s office;

$10,765 for data processing needs;

$15,000 for Internet-ready phones for county buildings;

$32,913 in TEMA grant funds, which will be split between the sheriff’s office and Ambulance Service;

A $12,775 donation to the county schools (this was the new softball scoreboard donated by Citizens Bank);

$30,000 in extra funding for health insurance premiums for certified school employees;

$51,423 in construction fees for an industrial access road being built in the PowerCom site; and

$30,000 for sidewalk construction on Andrews Ave., from White Oak up toward Highway 25.

The sidewalk project will be the third the county has taken on recently, joining previous projects on River Street and Main Street. It is also projected to begin in late April.

Commissioners also approved three zoning changes on second reading:

Changing a lot on Puryears Bend Road from R-1 and C-2 to R-3;

Changing a lot on Doodles Nest Lane from A-1 to R-1; and

Changing a lot on Melrose Drive from R-1 to R-3.

A request for a zoning change in a second lot on Puryears Bend Road passed on first reading and will come up again at April’s Commission meeting.

In his mayor’s report, Carman said final plans were ready for a new criminal justice center, to be built using the remaining portion of the old Co-op building on Main Street. A bid opening is scheduled for April 20.

Commissioners previously approved up to $1.75 million in funding for the project.

Six new notaries were also approved by commissioners: Zach Taylor, Jon T. Shonebarger, Jr., Thomas D. Simic, Dustin Dillehay, Amy L. Thomas and Michele Key.

